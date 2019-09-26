Purrweb UX

Joker The Movie Preview Redesign

Purrweb UX
Purrweb UX
Hire Us
  • Save
Joker The Movie Preview Redesign phoenix joker concept animation product purrweb app design ux ui figma
Joker The Movie Preview Redesign phoenix joker concept animation product purrweb app design ux ui figma
Download color palette
  1. Shot_3.mp4
  2. 1.png
  3. 2.png

Hey fellas!

Let’s start the day with this beautiful shot! This is our attempt to redesign a promo page for the upcoming movie Joker.

We are absolutely sure that

🏆 Joaquin Phoenix will win an Oscar.
😍 This shot looks incredibly amazing!

Press 💛 if you agree!

Created by Ilya Sablin

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Sep 26, 2019
Purrweb UX
Purrweb UX
We design mindful interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UX

View profile
    • Like