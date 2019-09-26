Joker The Movie Preview Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey fellas!
Let’s start the day with this beautiful shot! This is our attempt to redesign a promo page for the upcoming movie Joker.
We are absolutely sure that
🏆 Joaquin Phoenix will win an Oscar.
😍 This shot looks incredibly amazing!
Press 💛 if you agree!
