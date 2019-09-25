Zedconomy Redesign Launch

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Went back to one of my old projects that I thought no longer represented my current design style. In fact, this was one of those projects that made me cringe having it on my portfolio page. Instead of creating another portfolio project and having to put dozens of hours in new thought, I decided to give this project the "Hollywood Stem Cell Treatment" by making it modern. From my weakest item, to potentially one of my strongest projects now!
I highly recommend this approach for you designers out there throughout your career.
Feel free to check out my case study that is going to be ongoing throughout the year in the form of "sprints."
Case Study
https://matteoliver.com/zedconomy