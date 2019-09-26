EsportsPoint - Ticket app promo page

Hello again everyone! I present to you a promo page of the EsportsPoint ticket application where you can see information about the future League of Legends World Championship 2019 (Worlds).

This is just a concept. Soon I will show you even more screens of this app. I will provide you screens of all disciplines, the tournament page with a detailed description, the participating teams with tournament grid.

I hope you like it. I will be glad to any feedback!

I am always available for new projects!

Contact me at unepickid@gmail.com

Follow me on Behance | Twitter | Instagram