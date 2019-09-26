EsportsPoint - Ticket app promo page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello again everyone! I present to you a promo page of the EsportsPoint ticket application where you can see information about the future League of Legends World Championship 2019 (Worlds).
This is just a concept. Soon I will show you even more screens of this app. I will provide you screens of all disciplines, the tournament page with a detailed description, the participating teams with tournament grid.
I hope you like it. I will be glad to any feedback!
I am always available for new projects!
Contact me at unepickid@gmail.com
Follow me on Behance | Twitter | Instagram