Dmitry Kiiashko

EsportsPoint - Ticket app promo page

Dmitry Kiiashko
Dmitry Kiiashko
Hire Me
  • Save
EsportsPoint - Ticket app promo page stats esports tournament tournament mobile mobile app worldofwarcraft overwatch csgo fortnite dota2 uiux ux ui league of legends leagueoflegends ticket app esports championship application app
Download color palette

Hello again everyone! I present to you a promo page of the EsportsPoint ticket application where you can see information about the future League of Legends World Championship 2019 (Worlds).

This is just a concept. Soon I will show you even more screens of this app. I will provide you screens of all disciplines, the tournament page with a detailed description, the participating teams with tournament grid.

I hope you like it. I will be glad to any feedback!

I am always available for new projects!
Contact me at unepickid@gmail.com

Follow me on Behance | Twitter | Instagram

Dmitry Kiiashko
Dmitry Kiiashko
UI/UX Designer. Available for freelance projects ↴
Hire Me

More by Dmitry Kiiashko

View profile
    • Like