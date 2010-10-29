Eleni Kalorkoti

Christmas Pattern

Eleni Kalorkoti
Eleni Kalorkoti
  • Save
Christmas Pattern pattern illustration
Download color palette

*Almost* finished printing my Christmas cards (with the aching muscles to prove it) - here's another little bit of one...

View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Eleni Kalorkoti
Eleni Kalorkoti

More by Eleni Kalorkoti

View profile
    • Like