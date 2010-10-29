Ivan Vanderbyl

Something Clean

I decided my last portfolio design was too complex, too detailed, too far from what I originally wanted. So I'm cutting back, no background image, no fancy drop shadow inset text effects, just lines an' text yo!

Posted on Oct 29, 2010
