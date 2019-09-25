Sergey Gribanov
Glory Bag New Logo

Glory Bag New Logo vip premium black brand branding store shop wear clothes golden accessories bags leather gold luxury bag glory sgdiz logotype logo
Updated logo for a brand "Glory Bag" that makes premium quality leather bags.

Gbag 4x
Glory Bag Logo
