Friction Factory Logo

Friction Factory Logo
Close to final version now for the identity for a UK indoor climbing facility.

Some tweaks to the overall person shape, thinner, more refined and specifically fitter looking. Not so chubby and round. Angled the climber to evoke a sense of movement and swinging from run hold to another.

Needed to keep previous visual associations with the icon, so the top half represents both a side on view of a fist grasping a red rope (the red dot gives a nod to the red-point style of climbing in the harder grades) also the rear view of a whole climber reaching up and out over the 'o', hauling themselves upwards.

Changes to the typeface, not so neutral. Feels more substantial and muscular with out being over the top big, bold and heavy. The only thing with this choice is that it doesn't match the negative space shape where the first 'o' should be, but might have to just live with that.

Still a few tweaks to the 'person' but we are almost here in terms of wrapping up. Instead of the bottom half being a perfect mirror of top half, I have lengthened the top half and shortened the hip area on bottom half.

Posted on Oct 29, 2010
