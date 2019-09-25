Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What is this website about? This website is about legendary celebrities who are members of "Club 27"
Over time, all musicians who died at the age of 27,
being at the height of their popularity, began to be
called members of the "Club 27".
Music lovers noticed how famous musicians die one by one by the age of 27. They created great music, but at the same time they pushed themselves into the fetters of addictions, dangerous substances and psychological problems.
The list of seven musicians included: Robert Johnson,
Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Janis Joplin with
Brian Jones. Later, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse
were added to the Club.
Check the full case study on behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/84989031/27-CLUB-LIVE-FAST-DIE-YOUNG