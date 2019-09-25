What is this website about? This website is about legendary celebrities who are members of "Club 27"

Over time, all musicians who died at the age of 27,

being at the height of their popularity, began to be

called members of the "Club 27".

Music lovers noticed how famous musicians die one by one by the age of 27. They created great music, but at the same time they pushed themselves into the fetters of addictions, dangerous substances and psychological problems.

The list of seven musicians included: Robert Johnson,

Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Janis Joplin with

Brian Jones. Later, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse

were added to the Club.

