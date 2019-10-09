Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Clément Casanas

ELMS #5 - Official Race Poster / Spa 🏁 🇧🇪

Clément Casanas
Clément Casanas
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hello 👋

I continue sharing pieces of ELMS project.

ELMS is a European sports car racing endurance series inspired by the 24 Hours of Le Mans race and run by the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO)

For this season, the concept is based on a video game style, with the use of glitch and layer shift.

Here, the 4 hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the fifth round of the season!

Cheers!!

Credits :
Viens-là

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

ELMS_SPA_light.jpg
6 MB
Download
Clément Casanas
Clément Casanas
Art Direction & Design 🙃 Discover some stuff ↓
Hire Me

More by Clément Casanas

View profile
    • Like