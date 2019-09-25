Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Srikaya is a dynamic font which works especially well with autumn themed designs. It’s handwritten style adds a unique feel to your design!
Get this font here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/srikaya/ref/235567/
Please contact me if there's any question regarding this font at handletter.yean@gmail.com