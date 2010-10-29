Bryan Maniotakis

Next Stop iPhone app

Next Stop iPhone app
Putting the final touches on our first app before we submit it to the iTunes store. More details here - http://calgarytransitschedule.com/

Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Designing iOS apps by day, experimenting with 3D by night.
