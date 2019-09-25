Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
HandletterYean

Zolanti brush font masculine brush unique display handwritten creative amazing simple calligraphy design modern font typeface
Zolanti is a handwritten brush font that looks rough and masculine. If you need a brush font that suitable for any kind of your design project then Zolanti is what you want. You can use this font on your creative project like logos, printed quotes, posters, invitations, cards, product packaging, headers, Logotype, Letterhead, Apparel Design, Label, and many more. Style in this font include regular, italic and underline, its completed with uppercase and lowercase, multi-language support, numbers, punctuation, and also some ligatures.

Download this font here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/zolanti/ref/235567/

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and CorelDraw.
More information about how to access alternate glyphs, check out this link ( http://goo.gl/ZT7PqK )

