🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Zolanti is a handwritten brush font that looks rough and masculine. If you need a brush font that suitable for any kind of your design project then Zolanti is what you want. You can use this font on your creative project like logos, printed quotes, posters, invitations, cards, product packaging, headers, Logotype, Letterhead, Apparel Design, Label, and many more. Style in this font include regular, italic and underline, its completed with uppercase and lowercase, multi-language support, numbers, punctuation, and also some ligatures.
Download this font here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/zolanti/ref/235567/
To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and CorelDraw.
More information about how to access alternate glyphs, check out this link ( http://goo.gl/ZT7PqK )