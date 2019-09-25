Presenting Thorletto! Created with the influence of the background story of the great franchise Fast and Furious, this font are meant to remind you to not give up, do your best, fight the good fight and fight for the best thing(s) in your life. This unique font characterized by its stroke of brush on every glyph, it made intentionally with a real brush resulting in a unique, bold, and rough looking font.

Thorletto includes with complete set of uppercase and lowercase letters in regular and italic style, also support multi-language, numbers, punctuation, and ligature. It is suitable for various kind of design like clothing, poster, quote, branding, logo, packaging, greeting card, invitation, and many more.

Download this font here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/thorletto/ref/235567/