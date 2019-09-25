🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Presenting Thorletto! Created with the influence of the background story of the great franchise Fast and Furious, this font are meant to remind you to not give up, do your best, fight the good fight and fight for the best thing(s) in your life. This unique font characterized by its stroke of brush on every glyph, it made intentionally with a real brush resulting in a unique, bold, and rough looking font.
Thorletto includes with complete set of uppercase and lowercase letters in regular and italic style, also support multi-language, numbers, punctuation, and ligature. It is suitable for various kind of design like clothing, poster, quote, branding, logo, packaging, greeting card, invitation, and many more.
Download this font here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/thorletto/ref/235567/