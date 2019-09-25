Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
HandletterYean

Thorletto

HandletterYean
HandletterYean
  • Save
Thorletto masculine brush unique display handwritten creative amazing calligraphy product design modern font typeface
Download color palette

Presenting Thorletto! Created with the influence of the background story of the great franchise Fast and Furious, this font are meant to remind you to not give up, do your best, fight the good fight and fight for the best thing(s) in your life. This unique font characterized by its stroke of brush on every glyph, it made intentionally with a real brush resulting in a unique, bold, and rough looking font.
Thorletto includes with complete set of uppercase and lowercase letters in regular and italic style, also support multi-language, numbers, punctuation, and ligature. It is suitable for various kind of design like clothing, poster, quote, branding, logo, packaging, greeting card, invitation, and many more.

Download this font here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/thorletto/ref/235567/

HandletterYean
HandletterYean

More by HandletterYean

View profile
    • Like