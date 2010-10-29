I was brought up in this industrial corner of East London, UK. Dagenham doesn't have much to be proud of, but it was once home to the largest motor manufacturering plant in Europe.

My father and grandfather worked there for 50 years between them, and the factory was the heart of this town until it ceased vehicle production in 2002. I think this might help explain why I developed my obsession with cars.

I'm now Brighton-bound, but Dagenham still feels like home.