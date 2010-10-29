Dean Robinson

Fluency "Just Write"

Fluency "Just Write" fluency wordpress admin
Ewww. Animated gif.

Anyway.

In Fluency 2.4 I'm adding an option to the 'new post/page' screen called "Just Write", basically it just turns off all the clutter so you can focus on writing your next blogging masterpiece. Still a work in progress, it'll all be all shit hot and stuff by the time I'm done with it (or that's the plan).

Posted on Oct 29, 2010
