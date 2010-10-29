Dean Robinson

Fluency Rainbow

Dean Robinson
Dean Robinson
  • Save
Fluency Rainbow fluency wordpress admin
Download color palette

I've given in to the requests and will be adding "custom colour schemes" to Fluency 2.4. So you can pick whatever colour you want for the menu background to differentiate between your numerous sites. Dark colours will work better, if I can be bothered I might also make it work for light colours.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Dean Robinson
Dean Robinson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dean Robinson

View profile
    • Like