SmugMug Pro Logo
The Final Version of the logo. Used the flowing Aurora to give it a punch. Aurora was inspired by lens reflections is pretty appropriate for a photo sharing site run by photo geeks. What do you guys think?

Posted on Oct 29, 2010
