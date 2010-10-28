Dan Deming-Henes

Dan Deming-Henes
Dan Deming-Henes
Artwork Controls
Threw together these controls for an app I've been working on for the last 20 hours. Thinking of dubbing it an update to a very old app of mine.

Posted on Oct 28, 2010
Dan Deming-Henes
Dan Deming-Henes
