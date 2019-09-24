International Rhino Day

September 22 marks World Rhino Day, a global event established to celebrate the world's five rhinoceros species, and to reflect on the challenges facing them. 🦏

While looking for things to post on my new Dribbble account, I came across this old poster that I had designed way back in 2014 for my then employers Easy Travel and Tours Ltd. in Arusha, Tanzania. During my time in Tanzania, I learnt so much about the wildlife and the various national parks the country has. 💚

Sorry about the low resolution, when I left the company, all I could gather was jpegs and not the actual files. 😕

Quick question to everyone: Do you retain main artwork files for work done for employers? 🤔