Perceived Interest vs. Relative Skill

Perceived Interest vs. Relative Skill visual thinking user research interaction design visual design prototype rapid prototypes distractions starcraft 2 interests
I love this way of thinking. Another good way to visualize this would be a bar chart with negative values, only showing the difference between interest and skill.

Thanks to Dave Rupert's about page for the idea for this, and thanks to Gerren for reminding me it was there.

Rebound of
PIRS chart
By Gerren Lamson
