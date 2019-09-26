Musée Picasso Paris #2 🎨- Website Universe

Hello 👋

I continue sharing pieces of project made a few months ago with Viens-là

This is a redesign for the Museum of Picasso Paris website.

Unfortunately the work was not used.

We wanted to put Picasso's personality at the center of the project. The graphic details (Fabrik Font, hand drawings that recall the gestures of the painter, Picasso's handwriting ...) were very important for a special experience for the user.

Of course, the ergonomic work was very important for a museum site. We had proposed immersive features such as virtual tours of the museum.

Cheers!

Credits :

Viens-là

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram