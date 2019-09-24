Andre28

Bubble Beat

Andre28
Andre28
Hire Me
  • Save
Bubble Beat naming proposal bubble tea beat concept logo mark logo designer logo design logo graphic design branding brand identity brand design brand
Download color palette

Second Logo Design Proposal for a new brand of Bubble Tea shops

Andre28
Andre28
HELLO, I’M ANDREA, an experienced Product & Graphic Designer
Hire Me

More by Andre28

View profile
    • Like