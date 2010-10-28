Alister Coyne

Widget

Alister Coyne
Alister Coyne
  • Save
Widget widget
Download color palette

I just found a 37 page wireframe document for this widget - http://www.hairycow.com/Be-Money-Confident/assets/Widget-Wireframe.pdf

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2010
Alister Coyne
Alister Coyne

More by Alister Coyne

View profile
    • Like