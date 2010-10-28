Logobird

Tanned Feet Sydney

Tanned Feet Sydney logo branding identity beach sea circle australia ocean
Tanned Feet is a online retailer of premium swimming trunks based in Sydney, Australia.
The concept is based on a traditional lifesaving float.

Posted on Oct 28, 2010
