Tab Bar Navigation - Micro Animation

This concept can be applied to center-oriented interfaces.



🔵 The main idea is to eliminate scrolling through menu categories. The user simply picks one right from a radial circle.



⚪️ From the product owner’s point of view, the main advantage is easier scaling. It adds a sub-navigation layer to the interface. The core navigation is placed in a classic way, when the less important components are hidden behind the neat button. Google uses this concept a lot.

Created by Ilya Sablin

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Join us on:

Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook