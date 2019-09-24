Tab Bar Navigation - Micro Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
This concept can be applied to center-oriented interfaces.
🔵 The main idea is to eliminate scrolling through menu categories. The user simply picks one right from a radial circle.
⚪️ From the product owner’s point of view, the main advantage is easier scaling. It adds a sub-navigation layer to the interface. The core navigation is placed in a classic way, when the less important components are hidden behind the neat button. Google uses this concept a lot.
Created by Ilya Sablin
