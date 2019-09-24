Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tab Bar Navigation - Micro Animation

This concept can be applied to center-oriented interfaces.

🔵 The main idea is to eliminate scrolling through menu categories. The user simply picks one right from a radial circle.

⚪️ From the product owner’s point of view, the main advantage is easier scaling. It adds a sub-navigation layer to the interface. The core navigation is placed in a classic way, when the less important components are hidden behind the neat button. Google uses this concept a lot.

Created by Ilya Sablin

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp

Posted on Sep 24, 2019
