Freebirds

Freebirds blue twitter doodle icons free if i leave here tomorrow
These two little birds are from a set of 12 I doodled. I wasn't planning on it, but I decided to give them away. If you like them, you can grab the set free for personal or commercial use, here.

Posted on Oct 28, 2010
