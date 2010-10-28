PIRS chart

Gerren Lamson

So, I stumbled upon my friend, Dave Rupert's About page, and loved his chart titled "perceived interest vs. relative skill". It made me laugh, so in his honor, I created one for myself.

If you dig this, make one for yourself and rebound this shot! Oh, and also show Dave some love for his original too.

Posted on Oct 28, 2010
