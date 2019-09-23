Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sandwich Day 18 will be hosted in Albany, NY
Logo inspirations:
-Ribbon: NY State flag. Arced "in" (-)7% in honor of the 7 participants "in" for Sandwich Day 18.
-Tulip: In honor of Albany's popular annual Tulip
-Colors Navy/Orange: NY State license plate. Red/Rose colored tulip a nod to NY State's flower Rose.