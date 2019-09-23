Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Frankie Pugliese

Sandwich Day 18

Frankie Pugliese
Frankie Pugliese
  • Save
Sandwich Day 18 illustration typography ribbon logodesign logo albany new york new york albany sandwich day sandwich
Download color palette

Sandwich Day 18 will be hosted in Albany, NY

Logo inspirations:
-Ribbon: NY State flag. Arced "in" (-)7% in honor of the 7 participants "in" for Sandwich Day 18.
-Tulip: In honor of Albany's popular annual Tulip
-Colors Navy/Orange: NY State license plate. Red/Rose colored tulip a nod to NY State's flower Rose.

Frankie Pugliese
Frankie Pugliese

More by Frankie Pugliese

View profile
    • Like