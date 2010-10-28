Faux page curl and shadow

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I'm keen for feedback on my faux page-curl effect on www.luciddesign.co.nz.
I have created a transparent PNG overlay with a subtle dark gradient from top left to bottom right and a white highlight gradient on the bottom right corner.
When you hover hover the image, the white highlight disappears and the drop shadow moves up a couple pixels to simulate the page flattening. There is also a transparent overlay with the name and date of the project.
The biggest downside is that the dark gradient overlay does dull down the colours because (as far as I know) there is no ability to use multiply with PNGs so it is effectively a grey overlay.
Any feedback or suggestions?