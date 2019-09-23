Wisecraft

Maia - Logotype Concepts

Maia, one of the Zeus’ lovers and the mother of Hermes was know on Greek mythology as the goddess of Growth 🌱

This is a personal project I’m working on, I missed creating custom type, and adding some negative space to it was just the icing on the cake!

Now, I would love to read your opinion on this one, do you prefer A or B? 🤔

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

