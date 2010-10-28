Rotterdam - Sterker door Strijd

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
My home town. Took this picture from our soon to be new offices. It's the Hofplein square in the hart of Rotterdam. The city slogan means something like stronger through battle. I tried to match the seventies look of the photo by using a font reminiscent of that period in Rotterdam.