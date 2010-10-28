Dion Kesling

Rotterdam - Sterker door Strijd

Rotterdam - Sterker door Strijd
My home town. Took this picture from our soon to be new offices. It's the Hofplein square in the hart of Rotterdam. The city slogan means something like stronger through battle. I tried to match the seventies look of the photo by using a font reminiscent of that period in Rotterdam.

Posted on Oct 28, 2010
