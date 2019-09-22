Info Sightings

Visual for Informational Cards

Info Sightings
Info Sightings
  • Save
Visual for Informational Cards graphics information information design black and red ishihara adobe illustrator illustration patterns pattern vector design graphic
Download color palette

This is one of 20 illustrations I did for a gamified informational card series inspired by the famous Ishihara Test.

Info Sightings
Info Sightings

More by Info Sightings

View profile
    • Like