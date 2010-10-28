48 FREE 16x16 Pictograms

Hey Dribbblers! Here are some goodies for your enjoyment! 48 tiny 16x16 pictograms to use in your web designs, for free!

Grab them here: http://www.veo-design.com/public/free_pictograms/48_free_pictograms_by_miro_keller.zip. It is a ZIP containing one Fireworks PNG with all the icons in vector format, so you can apply effects, colors, etc, at your own liking. Also included is an Illustrator CS3 file, obviously vectorial, for those who don't like FW.

They are shared under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence but you don't have to link back in your web sites if you don't want to.

The only thing I ask for in return is that you "like" this shot, so I know that you appreciate the work. Maybe you could invite me to a beer at the Dribble Meet *hint hint* :D

Of course, any improvements and constructive feedback is welcome!

So, enjoy!