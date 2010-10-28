48 FREE 16x16 Pictograms

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers! Here are some goodies for your enjoyment! 48 tiny 16x16 pictograms to use in your web designs, for free!
Grab them here: http://www.veo-design.com/public/free_pictograms/48_free_pictograms_by_miro_keller.zip. It is a ZIP containing one Fireworks PNG with all the icons in vector format, so you can apply effects, colors, etc, at your own liking. Also included is an Illustrator CS3 file, obviously vectorial, for those who don't like FW.
They are shared under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence but you don't have to link back in your web sites if you don't want to.
The only thing I ask for in return is that you "like" this shot, so I know that you appreciate the work. Maybe you could invite me to a beer at the Dribble Meet *hint hint* :D
Of course, any improvements and constructive feedback is welcome!
So, enjoy!