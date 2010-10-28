Made By Thomas

Dribbble Stamp

texture ui grunge webdesign badge stamp dribbble
Couldn't make up my mind on this one... I'm not even sure if I should continue using different colors for every stamp, so feedback is very much appreciated. I'm only making them because you asked for them ;-) so any hints or suggestions are welcome. I'll make them downloadable, but not just yet. I'd rather wait till I have some sort of set to offer. Thanks again for your warm comments and love, this community is just so damn nice :)

Rebound of
Twitter Stamp
Posted on Oct 28, 2010
