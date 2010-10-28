Michael Mesker

DrupalCon Chicago Lockup 2

DrupalCon Chicago Lockup 2 drupal typography eagle chicago
Simultaneously working on a pile of branding materials for DrupalCon Chicago and fleshing out the identity system. There are currently three or four different lockups for the ID.

Posted on Oct 28, 2010
