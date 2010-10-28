Shawn Huddleston

Make Awesome Buttons

Shawn Huddleston
Shawn Huddleston
  • Save
Make Awesome Buttons design presentation
Download color palette

Title slide for an upcoming, in-house presentation.
Photo Cred - http://www.behance.net/Gallery/Beardfolio/383752

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2010
Shawn Huddleston
Shawn Huddleston

More by Shawn Huddleston

View profile
    • Like