Cute Creep! Army

Cute Creep! Army character kiss creeps halloween
Here's the Cute Creep, a character I created, but haven't quite decided what to do with yet. In honor of Halloween, here he is as Kiss.

www.cutecreep.com

Posted on Oct 28, 2010
