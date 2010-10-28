Matt Mantooth

Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN
I recently moved to Memphis. The city definitely is an acquired taste but I'm growing to love it. Of course, I'm using the typeface Memphis. Also, how much cooler are those stars than a dumb palmetto tree?

Posted on Oct 28, 2010
