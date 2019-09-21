Henna - Landing page PSD Template

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Henna is a powerful PSD template with easy customization options and features. It provides you with everything you need to create a powerful website. You can start your project quicker than ever. This template is ideal for bridal work mehndi service agencies, mehndi artists, beauty salons, wedding planners, and other henna art parlors.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Minimal and Modern Design Landing Page
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Creative and Professional Design
✔️ Easily Editable Files
✔️ Pixel Perfect
✔️ Highly Customizable
✔️ Responsive and Retina Ready

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs Twitter Linkedin Instagram Facebook Behance 

