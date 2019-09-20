NirmalaGraphics

DAVINA - VINTAGE SANS SERIF

NirmalaGraphics
NirmalaGraphics
  • Save
DAVINA - VINTAGE SANS SERIF font font design typeface design display typeface display type display font vintage vintage font sans-serif sans serif font sanserif typography design logo
Download color palette

Davina Vintage Sans Serif.
I made with different forms in order to meet the needs of the industry. This font is suitable for industries with vintage styles too. This font is mulitilingual support complete with ligature.

You can download the demo font here :
https://befonts.com/author/nirmalagraphics

and you can buy the full version here:
https://fontbundles.net/nirmalagraphics

Portofolio :
behance.net/nirmalagraphics

NirmalaGraphics
NirmalaGraphics

More by NirmalaGraphics

View profile
    • Like