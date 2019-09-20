Bottomland - Family Signature Script

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The Bottomland now available at @dharmasstudio.com
DOWNLOAD LINK
https://dharmasstudio.com/bottomland
Say hello to New Stylish Script, Bottomland!
This font combines stylish letter shapes with contemporary twist. It's the perfect fit for all luxury projects, such as elegant logos, printed quotes, lovely wedding invitation cards, social media headers, product packaging and a lot more!
It includes full set of elegant uppercase and lowercase letters, multilingual symbols, numerals, punctuation. The font has smooth wet ink texture, so would be perfect for all types of printing techniques+you can do embroidery, laser cut, gold foil etc.