The Monatia now available at @dharmasstudio.com

DOWNLOAD LINK

https://dharmasstudio.com/monatia

Introducing the elegant new Monatia Elegant Script! For those of you who are needing a touch of elegance and modernity for your designs, this font was created for you!

Monatia was built with OpenType features and includes beginning and ending swashes, alternate swash characters for most lowercase letters, numbers, punctuation, alternates, ligatures and it also supports other languages :)

This font is perfect for any project, ex: logo, wedding, watermark, logo, invitation, stationery, quotes, blog header, poster, branding, fashion, apparel, letter, etc.