Sergio Alvarez

Delete / Order image

Sergio Alvarez
Sergio Alvarez
  • Save
Delete / Order image image arrow grey
Download color palette

Heavily inspired in Michael Yuan shot.
UI for managing photos into a carrousel. It should allow you to order / delete it.

0f4111fa5ba56e3d2508b1d5ae620196
Rebound of
Editor
By Michael Yuan
View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2010
Sergio Alvarez
Sergio Alvarez

More by Sergio Alvarez

View profile
    • Like