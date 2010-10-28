Valerie Jar

the world

Valerie Jar
Valerie Jar
  • Save
the world bird nature flowers world illustration
Download color palette

sample of an illustration for discovery. built around the theme "the world is just awesome."

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2010
Valerie Jar
Valerie Jar
Design & Illustration. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

More by Valerie Jar

View profile
    • Like