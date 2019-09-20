Paweł Stomma
Text linking experience

Hi! Today’s shot presents our latest work on improving the editorial process for one of the biggest European online publishers.

We’re trying to improve keyword linking experience during writing. There is a base of over 500k articles in which the keywords can be searched. The main goal is to support the SEO score.

We're available for new projects!
Tell us more about your idea at hello@autentika.com

We design, develop and optimize both web & mobile apps.
Hire Us

