Sorry, these SimpleBits redesign experiments have been dominating my Dribbble stream. But I think this is close to done now. Brought some other elements back from the existing design, but putting everything on a clean white bg now which works better with the new mark (as suggested in a previous shot, whch I thought about and eventually agreed—thank you, Dribbble).

My blog has always been a sandbox and apparently always will be :)

Posted on Oct 28, 2010
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
