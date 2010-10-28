Trending designs to inspire you
Sorry, these SimpleBits redesign experiments have been dominating my Dribbble stream. But I think this is close to done now. Brought some other elements back from the existing design, but putting everything on a clean white bg now which works better with the new mark (as suggested in a previous shot, whch I thought about and eventually agreed—thank you, Dribbble).
My blog has always been a sandbox and apparently always will be :)