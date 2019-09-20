Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wisecraft

First Rate Masculinity - Brand Identity

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
First Rate Masculinity - Brand Identity illustration design brand identity negative space lettermark identity designer logotype designer smart mark greek god person human man logomark style guide logo logotype design typography identity branding brand
Here's part of the brand identity i developed for First Rate Masculinity, a coaching company that focuses on helping young men work to become their best self 💪

My main inspiration for the Logomark was an athletic greek man on a minimal style, to represent the essence of men who are on the top of their lives!

