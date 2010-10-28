Phil Coffman

This is only a suggestion of another way to help unify the tab and bar below and still maintain some separation with their contents.

I added a subtle gradient to the "Guest" bar and then extended up slightly into the "History" tab which fades to white at the top. Also added a subtle highlight to the bar to give it a bit more separation from the "Payments" tab.

This could be too much detail for the rest of the UI, so you make the call.

Posted on Oct 28, 2010
