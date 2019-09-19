Fórmula Creativa - César Torres

Valves factory

Valves factory logos profesionales logotipo en linea logo en veracruz branding veracruz branding en veracruz formula creativa logos villahermosa logotipos tabasco logo inspiration graphicdesign logo designer logos valve logo lettermark monogram red valves
DEFRAGA FLOW is a factory of industrial valves; A valve is a device that regulates, directs or controls the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids, or slurries) by opening, closing, or partially obstructing various passageways. Valves are technically fittings, but are usually discussed as a separate category. In an open valve, fluid flows in a direction from higher pressure to lower pressure.
The monogram is formed from the initials of the 3 owners of the factory. The concepts projected by the brand are INDUSTRIAL AND FORTRESS.

