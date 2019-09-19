Valves factory

DEFRAGA FLOW is a factory of industrial valves; A valve is a device that regulates, directs or controls the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids, or slurries) by opening, closing, or partially obstructing various passageways. Valves are technically fittings, but are usually discussed as a separate category. In an open valve, fluid flows in a direction from higher pressure to lower pressure.

The monogram is formed from the initials of the 3 owners of the factory. The concepts projected by the brand are INDUSTRIAL AND FORTRESS.