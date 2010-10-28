Matt Stevens

GUTS: Final Trophies

GUTS: Final Trophies
plates installed, trophies ready to go for individual and team categories. Coworker Barry and boss Rob did the final plate install. You can see the whole package here > http://bit.ly/9qBklE

GUTS trophy plates ready for install
Posted on Oct 28, 2010
